Egg production in Namakkal sees increase over last 10 months

Published - November 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The production of eggs increased in Namakkal in the last 10 months this year in Tamil Nadu.

Egg production in Namakkal has seen a notable increase over the past ten months.

In Namakkal district, there are over 1,100 poultry farms that rear approximately 7 crore birds. These farms produce more than 5 crore eggs daily, which are exported to various regions, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karnataka. Additionally, Namakkal exports eggs to foreign countries, as it accounts for 95% of the table egg production in India. To qualify for export, an egg must weigh between 52 and 55 grams.

In 2020, Namakkal district produced 5 crore eggs for the first time. In February that year, average daily production peaked at 5.64 crore eggs. However, production was later stabilised to between 4.90 crore and just over 5 crore eggs per day. Over the last ten months, egg production in Namakkal has seen significant increase.

According to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) report, the average daily egg production in January 2024 was 5.10 crore eggs. This number rose to 5.17 crore in February, 5.22 crore in March, and 5.31 crore in April. The production remained steady at 5.35 crore eggs in both May and June, followed by an increase to 5.53 crore in August and 5.59 crore in September. By October, the average daily production reached 5.60 crore eggs. Compared to January, Namakkal produced an additional 50 lakh eggs per day by October.

Poultry owners, however, voiced concerns about Qatar’s new policy, which now restricts imports to AA-grade eggs (70 grams) and A-grade eggs (60-69 grams). The weight restriction, above the 52 to 55-gram Namakkal standard, could affect exports to Qatar. Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA) President and Namakkal NECC Vice Chairman, K. Singaraj, attributed the increase in production to farm expansions and new poultry facilities. He added, “We will soon meet with Union Government officials to address the Qatar export issue.”

Salem

