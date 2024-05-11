Egg price increases as summer hits production in Namakkal

Due to the increase in temperature, egg production has been hit at the poultry farms in Namakkal district, resulting in an increase in egg procurement price. The price is expected to touch ₹6 soon.

Namakkal has over 1,500 poultry farms rearing over six crore chickens. Per day, six crore eggs are produced from these farms and sent to various parts of the State as well as to Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry. Similarly, eggs from Namakkal are also exported.

Due to the high temperature recorded for the past one month, egg production has been hit in the poultry farms in the district. Following this, the procurement price of eggs is increasing every day and it is expected to touch ₹6 in the coming days.

On April 29, the procurement price of an egg was ₹4.10 and in the past 10 days, every day, the price has increased by five paise to 20 paise per egg. On Friday (May 10), the procurement price per egg was fixed at ₹5.45. In retail shops, the price touched ₹6.

The Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA) president, K. Singaraj, said that every summer season, egg production would be hit as the intake (feed) capacity of chickens would reduce and normally a few chickens would die. But this year, due to the high temperature, egg production was down by 20%. Now per day, only 4.80 crore eggs were produced instead of six crore eggs. This resulted in an increase in the price.

If it rained continuously for a few days, the climate would change and the intake capacity of chickens would increase. “We expect the procurement price of eggs to touch ₹6 in the next few days,” Mr. Singaraj added.