GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts under way to reunite elephant calf with herd in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Published - August 13, 2024 08:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Attempts are being made by the Forest Department to reunite an abandoned elephant calf with its herd in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger reserve.

Attempts are being made by the Forest Department to reunite an abandoned elephant calf with its herd in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has undertaken an attempt to reunite an elephant calf that got separated from its herd in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday.

Officials said that the female calf, believed to be one-year-old, was found by itself in the Moyar region of the tiger reserve on Monday. A team of forest staff, who were informed of the calf’s presence, were dispatched to the area in an attempt to reunite it with its herd.

In a statement, Field Director of MTR, D. Venkatesh said that the elephant calf was taken near a herd close the location where it was found in Susurmattam in Avarallah on Monday evening.

He said that on Tuesday, the staff spotted three herds close to the area where it was released. He said that two of the herds had elephant calves that resembled the one that was found abandoned on Monday, and that the department suspects that one of the two herds has either adopted the calf, or had reunited with it following its release on Monday.

“In all probability, the calf would have reunited with the herd,” said Mr. Venkatesh, adding that three teams of forest staff are continuing to monitor the area.

Over the last few years, a number of elephant calves have become separated from their herds within the tiger reserve. Forest department officials said that previous experiences in reuniting the calves has led to the department achieve a high rate of success in reuniting stranded animals either with the original herds or others that had adopted abandoned animals.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.