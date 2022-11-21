Efforts under way to capture elephant in Gudalur

November 21, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Efforts are underway to capture the elephant known as Pandalur Makhna 2 (PM2), which has been damaging homes and led to the death of a woman in Devala on Saturday evening.

Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith confirmed to reporters that four rangers, an assistant conservator of forests and a District Forest Officer are currently engaged in efforts to capture the elephant. “A team of veterinarians and expert elephant catchers from Coimbatore are part of the operation,” said the Collector on Monday. He also stated that the district administration would make necessary arrangements to ensure that people are not affected by the operation.

The elephant, a male makhna (tuskless elephant), is said to have damaged a number of homes in Pandalur over the last couple of months. On Saturday, while the elephant tried to raid a house for food, it brought down the building and killed a woman and injured two others. On Monday, Gudalur MLA, Pon Jeyaseelan, staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office demanding that the elephant be captured.

Forest Department officials said the elephant would be captured and relocated to another part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR) to ensure that the number of negative interactions it has with people is minimised.