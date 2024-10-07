GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts under way to address road expansion, encroachment challenges in Coimbatore

Published - October 07, 2024 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The expanded section of Old Sathy Road in Coimbatore city is being used as a parking area.

The expanded section of Old Sathy Road in Coimbatore city is being used as a parking area. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Incomplete road expansion initiatives and persistent encroachment challenges are leading to traffic congestion and affecting daily life across Coimbatore City.

N. Shankar, a resident of Ganapathy, expressed his concerns regarding the delayed completion of Old Sathy Road. “Old Sathy road, which was originally expanded from 30 feet to 50 feet a year ago to ease traffic, has only had 30 feet of its width laid so far. The additional 20 feet has yet to be laid, and this unfinished section is being used as parking space by tipper lorries, car rental companies, and private vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion,” he said.

A senior official from the Town Planning Department said , “We are currently coordinating with the National Highways Department to remove encroachments and plan the expansion of Sathy Road and Mettupalayam Road upto the Corporation limits. A survey is under way, and notices will be issued to the owners of encroached buildings. Removal is expected to start next month, and work on Old Sathy Road will also begin,” the official said.

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated encroachment removal in various areas, including Saraimedu Road, which has faced encroachment issues for over 50 years. Following complaints from locals, officials recently removed 27 encroachments spanning 660 feet in length on both sides, increasing the road’s width to 50 feet. Previously, with encroachments, the available space was only 15 feet.

“This road serves as a vital link between Pollachi Road and Nanjundapuram Road, and the second phase of encroachment removal on Saraimedu Road will begin within a week. Additionally, encroachment removal to facilitate traffic on the 80-feet road in Ramanathapuram has also begun,” the official added.

Published - October 07, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Related Topics

public works & infrastructure / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.