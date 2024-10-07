Efforts under way to address road expansion, encroachment challenges in Coimbatore

Incomplete road expansion initiatives and persistent encroachment challenges are leading to traffic congestion and affecting daily life across Coimbatore City.

N. Shankar, a resident of Ganapathy, expressed his concerns regarding the delayed completion of Old Sathy Road. “Old Sathy road, which was originally expanded from 30 feet to 50 feet a year ago to ease traffic, has only had 30 feet of its width laid so far. The additional 20 feet has yet to be laid, and this unfinished section is being used as parking space by tipper lorries, car rental companies, and private vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion,” he said.

A senior official from the Town Planning Department said , “We are currently coordinating with the National Highways Department to remove encroachments and plan the expansion of Sathy Road and Mettupalayam Road upto the Corporation limits. A survey is under way, and notices will be issued to the owners of encroached buildings. Removal is expected to start next month, and work on Old Sathy Road will also begin,” the official said.

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated encroachment removal in various areas, including Saraimedu Road, which has faced encroachment issues for over 50 years. Following complaints from locals, officials recently removed 27 encroachments spanning 660 feet in length on both sides, increasing the road’s width to 50 feet. Previously, with encroachments, the available space was only 15 feet.

“This road serves as a vital link between Pollachi Road and Nanjundapuram Road, and the second phase of encroachment removal on Saraimedu Road will begin within a week. Additionally, encroachment removal to facilitate traffic on the 80-feet road in Ramanathapuram has also begun,” the official added.