Efforts to reunite stranded elephant calf with mother continue near Coimbatore

The T.N. Forest Department faced several challenges in its efforts, including rain, disturbances from bees, and the mother’s apparent apprehension to rejoin the calf, officials said

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 02:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department are attempting to reunite the stranded wild elephant calf with its mother near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department are attempting to reunite the stranded wild elephant calf with its mother near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following unsuccessful attempts to reunite a stranded wild elephant calf with its mother near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department have enlisted the help of experienced elephant guards from Topslip Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Despite several attempts through the day on Wednesday, the calf was not reunited with its mother by nightfall. Efforts were hindered by various challenges, including rain, disturbances from bees, and the mother’s apparent apprehension to rejoin her calf, as she was seen returning to the forest multiple times during the attempts.

The adult female elephant was initially found in distress with her four-month-old calf on May 30, unable to stand or nurse due to dehydration. The calf stayed by her side during the first three days of treatment and was cared for by the department before it eventually rejoined the rest of the herd in the forest.

However, soon after the mother’s recovery and release into the forest, the calf was found stranded in an areca nut plantation in Kuppe Palayam near Thondamuthur on Wednesday morning, unable to keep pace with its herd. Alerted by locals, Forest officials promptly intervened, spotted the mother elephant, and began reunification efforts.

“We will continue the efforts, and with more experts, it is likely that the pair will be reunited,” a Forest official said.

wildlife / conservation / forests

