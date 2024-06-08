ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to reunite elephant calf with herd near Coimbatore fails

Updated - June 08, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The abandoned elephant calf receive special care at Marudhamalai forest camp in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Despite its renewed strategies, the Forest Department’s efforts to reunite an abandoned wild elephant calf with its herd in the Marudhamalai forest on Saturday did not make any progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the Chief Wildlife Warden is yet to decide whether the calf will be sent to the camp at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve or the Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve.

On Saturday, officials made four attempts to reunite the calf with its herd. In one instance, the herd chased the calf away. Another attempt involved reuniting the calf with a young elephant spotted away from the herd, but this was also unsuccessful. Efforts to reunite the calf with its mother in the Attukkal forest area too failed as the mother elephant rejected the calf.

Officials believe the rejection is due to the calf’s increasing acclimatisation to human interaction, as it has been handled by people and fed by them. The Forest Department is currently consulting with experts to determine the best course of action for the calf’s well-being.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US