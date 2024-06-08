Despite its renewed strategies, the Forest Department’s efforts to reunite an abandoned wild elephant calf with its herd in the Marudhamalai forest on Saturday did not make any progress.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the Chief Wildlife Warden is yet to decide whether the calf will be sent to the camp at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve or the Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve.

On Saturday, officials made four attempts to reunite the calf with its herd. In one instance, the herd chased the calf away. Another attempt involved reuniting the calf with a young elephant spotted away from the herd, but this was also unsuccessful. Efforts to reunite the calf with its mother in the Attukkal forest area too failed as the mother elephant rejected the calf.

Officials believe the rejection is due to the calf’s increasing acclimatisation to human interaction, as it has been handled by people and fed by them. The Forest Department is currently consulting with experts to determine the best course of action for the calf’s well-being.

