ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic waste chokes Perumpallam Canal in Erode

Updated - July 26, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 08:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Plastic waste accumulated in the Perumpallam Canal at Karavaikal in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Though work is in progress to rejuvenate Perumpallam Canal in Erode at ₹183.63 crore, indiscriminate dumping of plastics and polystyrene foam in the water body continues at many places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began work in December 2019 to develop the canal for 12.15 km in five packages. The delay in clearing unauthorised structures slowed down work in package 4, while works in other packages are under progress.

However, residents and shopkeepers continue to dump plastics, poultry waste, food waste from hotels and household waste in to the canal.

A resident at Marapalam said that due to dumping of waste, foul odour emanated from the water body round the clock. He feared that the accumulated waste would clog the canal, and the water might flood houses during monsoon rain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over 750 unauthorised houses located on both sides of the canal are yet to be demolished, as tenements are being constructed for them at Chithode. “Once it starts raining, we face hardship as water from the canal enters our houses,” said another resident and urged the civic body to remove waste from the canal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US