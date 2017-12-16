Efforts to prioritise textile technologies

Textiles is among the sectors identified by Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) to bring down emission levels by using better technology.

Gautam Goswami, who heads the TIFAC Technology Vision 2035, told The Hindu that a meeting was held in Coimbatore recently in this regard.

“We met about 50 people and 40 % of them were from the industry. SITRA is an active participant in this project. Tirupur cluster is another important area. We are looking at how to go for textile processing with lesser water and more automation,” he said.

Mr. Goswami explained that as part of the Paris agreement on climate change, India has to reduce emissions by 30 % to 35 %. TIFAC is preparing a report on the technologies required, indigenous technologies available, what needs to be borrowed, and ways to use the green climate fund. The report is expected to be finalised in a year.

Sectors identified

“We have identified 10 sectors, including industrial processing, transport, agriculture, water, waste, and renewable energy. In industrial processing, major manufacturing industries such as steel, cement, textiles, leather and fabrication are covered,” he said.

In textiles, we have identified about 30 areas and have asked the industry to prioritise (technology prioritisation techniques) these. The meeting held here was part of this effort.

G. Thilagavathi, professor and head of textile technology at PSG College of Technology, said the Centres of Excellence of the department will organise more meetings with textile industry here to get their views on the technologies available and needed in different segments of the textile value chain and submit a report to TIFAC.