Efforts taken to sanitise tourist spots in the Nilgiris

In order to ensure that the Nilgiris remained free of any cases of COVID-19 infections, the district administration, tourism and horticulture departments are working together to ensure that visitors to important tourist locations have access to hand sanitisers and clean water to wash their hands.

In important tourist areas such as the Government Botanical Garden, Ooty Boat House, Rose Garden and the Sims Park, visitors are being asked to use hand sanitisers kept at the entrance of these locations and to also wash their fingers before they enter. Staff at these locations have also been given face masks to prevent infections.

Officials from the horticulture department said that they had witnessed a steep drop in the number of tourists visiting the garden over the last couple of weeks, but added that they were unsure whether the reduction in the number of tourists was due to news about increasing COVID-19 infections across the world, or due to reports of avian flu in Kerala or other factors. On Thursday, the Government Botanical Garden, one of the most popular tourist locations in the Nilgiris wore a deserted look with less than a few thousand visitors till late afternoon visiting the garden.

Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, also conducted special awareness campaigns at important tourist locations such as the Ooty town bus stand, where the entire area was sprayed with disinfectant. Officials also distributed pamphlets in Tamil, English and Malayalam about how people can take precautions to remain free of being infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Ms. Divya, who spoke to reporters at the event, said that there had been no cases of COVID-19 infections in the Nilgiris, and also dispelled rumours in social media about the district’s borders being closed to tourists.

She said that there were no restrictions on the entry of tourists into the Nilgiris, and also briefed the public about the efforts the district administration and the health department were taking to screen people visiting the Nilgiris and check if they were exhibiting any symptoms.