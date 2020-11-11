Efforts taken to curb poaching during Deepavali holidays

COIMBATORE

11 November 2020 23:52 IST

The Forest Department has started special patrols in villages that are lying close to forests to curb poaching of wild animals during Deepavali holidays.

Forest officials said the special patrols will be in place for at least five days before and after Deepavali. The initiative was taken by the department after it witnessed several cases of hunting wild animals for meat during the COVID-19-induced national lockdown.

Senior officials said that forest range officers in the Coimbatore Forest Division were briefed about efforts to be taken to curb poaching before and after Deepavali.

“Incidents of poaching animals for meat are reported during Deepavali holidays every year. Use of countrymade explosives for poaching is expected to be high during Deepavali holidays as bursting of fire crackers is very common before and after the festival," said an official.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said the department had taken up an intensive drive to curb poaching since the beginning of the lockdown.

"Surprise vehicle checks are also conducted at different places as part of control measures," he said.

The department has also formed vigilance committees with the participation of the people from places around the seven forest ranges.

They will pass intelligence regarding wildlife offences to the department. The whereabouts of the informants will be kept confidential.

E.N. Manoharan, forest range officer of Karamadai forest range, said that 24-hour patrolling have been started in his limits in view of the festival days.