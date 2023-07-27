ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to trap leopard in Erode

July 27, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - ERODE 

On July 22, the leopard killed the calf and dragged its carcass onto a nearby farmland.

The Hindu Bureau

The movement of a leopard that was caught on a camera at a farm in T.N. Palayam in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on July 23. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department had placed a cage with bait near a farm land at Thuckanaickenpalayam Palayam (T.N. Palayam) to trap a leopard that was involved in killing cattle

On July 22, a leopard killed a calf and dragged its carcass onto a nearby farmland, owned by K. Ramasamy, at Kongarpalayam area. A team led by N. Mariyappan, Range Officer, T.N. Palayam Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division, placed camera traps in the area and stepped up surveillance. A camera trap showed the movement of a leopard during night time in the area causing panic among the people. Hence, the Forest Department asked people not to venture out during night hours and also asked them to keep their cattle in safe places. 

It was found that the leopard was involved in killing many cattle and hence a cage with bait was placed near the farm land on Wednesday evening.

Officials said that the leopard did not enter the cage on July 26 night and staff continue to monitor the area during night time. 

