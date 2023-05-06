Efforts on to scale up paddy storage capacity to 10 lakh metric tonnes: Food Minister

May 06, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Efforts are on to scale up storage capacity of harvested paddy to 10 lakh metric tonnes through optimal use of the facilities of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Business Department, and the Department of Cooperatives, said R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, here on Saturday.

Covered semi-godowns have been created at a cost of ₹238 crore, under the current regime, to store 2.86 lakh tonnes of paddy. All steps will be taken to ensure supply of quality paddy to PDS oulets for distribution to family card holders.

Committees led by District Suppply Officers have been formed to make sure that rice, sugar, palm oil and other products supplied through PDS outlets are qualitative, the Minister, who was here for a review meeting, told mediapersons.

He exuded hope for procurement of 45 lakh tonnes of paddy by September. As against 43 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured during 2021, 50 lakh tonnes were procured during 2022. So far during this year, 37 lakh tonnes have been procured, he said.

In the last two years, the government has procured almost 94 lakh tonnes of paddy from 12.56 lakh farmers and disbursed ₹19,000 crore.

The number of rice mills to convert paddy to rice have been increased from 326 to 747. Steps have been taken to remove discoloured grains before distributing the rice through PDS outlets.

In keeping with the International Year of Millets, food festivals will be conducted district-wise during 2023.

A total of 14.82 lakh cards have been converted into priority household cards benefitting 46.61 lakh people, he said.

The provision under MNREGS for construction of PDS outlets will be used to shift the ration shops functioning in rented buildings to own facilities. Besides, revamp of existing old buildings will also be undertaken.

On demands pertaining to Coimbatore, the Minister said the district administration’s request for additional allocation of kerosene for residents of Valparai will be considered on a priority basis.

Accompanied by Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and senior officials, the Minister inspected a PDS outlet maintained by Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society, and the godown of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Koundampalayam.

Earlier, Mr. Sakkarapani launched a QR code payment system in PDS outlets.