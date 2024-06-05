GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Efforts on to reunite stranded elephant calf with mother near Coimbatore

T.N. Forest Department officials believe the calf got left behind in an areca nut plantation while the rest of the herd passed swiftly through the area

Published - June 05, 2024 03:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The calf was spotted in an areca nut plantation in Kuppe Palayam near Thondamuthur on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The calf was spotted in an areca nut plantation in Kuppe Palayam near Thondamuthur on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department staff on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, attempted to reunite a stranded wild elephant calf with its mother near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore.

Officials said that the four-month-old animal is the calf of a 40-year-old wild elephant that was released into the wild by the Department on June 3, after it was treated for four days for its ailments, at the Maruthamalai foothills.

The calf was spotted in an areca nut plantation in Kuppe Palayam near Thondamuthur on Wednesday morning. Frontline staff of the Department secured the calf and provided it with alternative milk (lactogen), based on the advice of a veterinarian.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said that the staff had spotted the mother elephant within a radius of 1 km and were attempting to take the calf to her.

According to him, the calf had joined a herd of elephants while the mother was being treated by the veterinarians at the Maruthamalai foothills. The mother was released into the wild on June 3, and it subsequently joined the herd. The calf is believed to have got stranded in the areca plantation after it could not keep up with the herd that swiftly passed through Kuppe Palayam area, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.