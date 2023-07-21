Efforts on to rescue leopard that fell into farm well in Sathyamangalam

July 21, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ERODE

Efforts are on by the Forest Department to rescue a male leopard that fell into a 50-foot deep dry farm well at a patta land at Pudukuyanur Pirivu in Sathyamangalam here on Friday.

The land, owned by Manickam, is located along the Sathyamangalam – Mysuru National Highway and in the morning, people heard the growl of a leopard from the well that is surrounded by bushes.

They found the leopard trapped inside the well and alerted the Sathyamangalam forest range officials. As the news spread people in large numbers thronged the spot to have a glimpse of the leopard. Staff arrived at the spot and controlled the crowd.

Officials said that the leopard had ventured from the forest area and could have fallen into the well during the night. Rescue strategies were planned and people, who had gathered near the well, were asked to move away and maintain silence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wooden ladder was placed inside the well. But, the leopard, aged around four to five years, refused to climb up the ladder. Officials said that a cage with bait would be placed inside the well and all efforts would be taken to rescue the animal safely..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.