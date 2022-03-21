Efforts on to rejuvenate lake in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegham (third right), Mayor A. Ramachandran (right) and officials inspecting the Panamarathupatti lake in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Senior officials from the district administration and the Corporation visited the Panamarathupatti lake on Monday and studied measures to rejuvenate the water body.

District Collector S. Karmegham, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, DMK legislator R. Ramachandran and officials visited the dried up lake and discussed measures to rejuvenate one of the largest water bodies.

Spread over an area of 2,137 acres, the lake is one the largest water bodies and it was once the main source of drinking water in Salem. However, it is now covered with Semakaruvulam trees.

According to officials, the lake has water storage area of 23.94 sq.kms and it could store about 1 tmc of water. The authorities visited the lake premises and discussed measures to rejuvenate the water body.

The authorities discussed measures to remove seemai karuvelam trees spread over the lake, desilting and strengthening the lake bunds. The authorities also discussed measures to ensure free flow of water from Jaragumalai, Bodhamalai, Varataru, and Kutaru during rains to the water body and improving its water level. Measures were also discussed regarding pumping Mettur surplus water for storage in the lake .Officials from the TWAD Board and Forest Department also took part in the discussions.

Mr. Ramachandran said that measures would be taken to remove the trees and strengthen lake bunds in the first phase. Measures would also be taken to provide protected drinking water from the lake to areas under the Corporation, he said.