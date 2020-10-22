Efforts on to keep COVID-19 at bay in Coimbatore Central Prison

Tamil Nadu Prison Department is continuing vigorous efforts including quarantining of new prisoners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore Central Prison.

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), told The Hindu on Thursday that new remand and convict prisoners were admitted to Coimbatore Central Prison by following various safety measures.

“New prisoners are lodged in separate facilities in sub-jails for 14 days before shifting them to the Central Prison. They will be quarantined in a separate facility in the Prison for another 14 days before shifting to main blocks,” he said.

Prison authorities check whether a new remand prisoner was subjected to COVID-19 test during the medical examination conducted by the police as part of the remand procedure. The test results come while they undergo the quarantine in sub-jails.

Remand prisoners, who are not subjected to COVID-19 test, are quarantined separately in sub-jails.

“Majority of the remand prisoners are brought to sub-jails after undergoing the test,” said Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram.

The same procedure is followed for new convicts, convicts who return to prison after parole and for those who are detained under the Goondas Act and the National Security Act.

Similarly, prison staff who return for duty after a leave also get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“The staff sensitise inmates to follow safety guidelines such as wearing mask, frequent hand washing, physical distancing and personal hygiene,” the official added.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram on Thursday flagged off a COVID-19 awareness rally organised by the staff of the Central Prison under the leadership of Superintendent of prison R. Krishnaraj.

Prison staff also distributed masks, sanitisers and pamphlets on COVID-19 to people on Dr. Nanjappa Road.