Efforts on to increase milk production in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

July 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Efforts are on to increase milk production in the State through several programmes, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj.

The Minister visited the Aavin production facility at Pachapalayam here and distributed welfare benefits worth ₹2.23 crore to 124 people. “We are trying to increase the number of cattle, give loans to people, and tie them up with government schemes. The focus is on increasing milk production,” he told The Hindu.

The Minister told presspersons that demand for milk and milk products of Aavin are high and to meet the demand about two lakh litres should be produced in Coimbatore. The current production is nearly 1.05 lakh litres. Aavin’s facilities in the State have capacity to handle 50 lakh litres a day and it will be increased to 70 lakh litres. About two lakh dairy cows will be given away to beneficiaries this year. Since the DMK government assumed office, 64 new milk societies were formed, 22 were revived, and 18 modernised. There are plans to introduce schemes to increase feed production. Efforts are on to rapidly expand facilities to assess milk quality at the spot and fix prices accordingly. Payments to farmers have been streamlined so that there are no delays, he said.

