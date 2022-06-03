Efforts on to get ‘Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market’ tag for R.S. Puram Uzhavar Santhai

Various stakeholders are in the process of getting the second ‘Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market’ tag in the State for city’s main Uzhavar Santhai at R.S. Puram.

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that Tiruvannamalai Uzhavar Santhai was the first farmer’s shanty in the State to get the certification.

FSSAI’s designated officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan said that the Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market certification is aimed at improving the quality and safety of un-organised fruits and vegetable retail markets to the level of organised retail outlets.

According to him, the certification process involves an initial audit to identify areas that need to be improved, Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) for vendors and a final audit for verification.

Farmers who sell their produce through the shanty will need to get a registration certificate from the FSSAI which the fee is Rs 100. The registration certificate was required as farmers are selling their produce at a location that is away from their place of production.

Dr. Tamilselvan said that the certification process will upgrade the condition and facilities of the market and ensure that safe, fresh and hygienic produce are sold to the customers. Already, the market has basic facilities including covered stalls for vendors.

The idea of getting the ‘Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market’ tag for the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Santhai was pitched to the District Collector, other officials and various stakeholders at the district food safety advisory committee meeting which was held in March this year

Dr. Tamilselvan added that discussions were under way with the Department of Agricultural Marketing which manages the farmers’ shanties for the certification process.