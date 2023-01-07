ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to drive elephant back into forest area in Bhavanisagar

January 07, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The lone tusker that entered human habitations in Gobichettipalayam Taluk is being driven back near the forest area in Bhavanisagar here on Saturday.

On Friday morning, a wild elephant from Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division ventured out of the forest and entered human habitations. The elephant, aged about 15, had walked 14 km away from the forest area and was found in a sugarcane field. The Forest Department began an operation to drive back the elephant into the forest area at 4.30 p.m. on Friday and the elephant reached the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) man canal near Bhavanisagar on Saturday.

Officials said over 40 forest staff were involved in creating a safe passage for the elephant to return to the forest and a drone was also pressed into service to monitor its movement. The elephant was two km away from the forest area and efforts to drive back into the forest would begin in the evening, they added.

