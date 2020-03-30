Efforts on to distribute vegetables, groceries ward-wise: Velumani

The Coimbatore Corporation was taking efforts to distribute vegetables and groceries using vehicles, ward-wise, said a Collectorate release quoting Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

The Minister had on Monday held a meeting at the Collectorate with Collector K. Rajamani, Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran and senior Revenue Department, police and Coimbatore Corporation officials.

“In Corporation limits, efforts are on to distribute ward-wise vegetables and essential commodities using vehicles,” the Minister said and added that this would be in addition to the efforts taken to open farmers’ markets (uzhavar sandhai) in R.S. Puram, Vadavalli, Singanallur, Sundarapuram, Sulur, Pollachi and Mettupalayam and also shift vegetable markets to bus stands in Gandhipuram, Ukkadam and Mettupalayam Road. To ensure that daily wagers, migrant workers and homeless did not go hungry, the district administration had taken steps to feed 7,880 persons and the Corporation 7,935. In all, in Coimbatore 15,815 persons were fed daily.

After detailing steps taken to create quarantine wards and additional beds in government and private hospitals, the Minister warned rumour mongers of action and asked people to not pay heed to rumours.