Efforts on to create data base of agri lands in State

March 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State government has started a process to create an online database of agriculture lands and farmers in the State.

A release from the district administration said it would create “Grower Online Registration of Agricultural Input System” (GRAINS) and it would be part of the Central government’s Agri Stack scheme to be launched on April 1. The GRAINS portal would have information of farmers, their agricultural land and geo tagging of the land. Fourteen departments, including horticulture, sericulture, seed certification, and agri marketing, would be part of the portal.

An official of the Agriculture Department told The Hindu farmers should submit a copy of their Aadhaar card, photo, bank passbook copy, and patta copy to the nearest Village Administrative Officer or Horticulture/Agriculture AO. They would survey the land and upload the details on GRAINS. A mobile app had been created for the field revenue and agri officers.

A pilot project was done at nine villages in Pollachi a couple of months ago and now, the project was extended to the entire State. With a single window portal (GRAINS) in place, farmers would be able to get direct transfer of benefits without any hassle and they did not have to submit documents whenever they applied for support under any scheme. The data of land and ownership could be updated later if there were changes, the officer said.