Efforts on to chase elephants back into forest in Talavadi Hills

January 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
An elephant herd found at Arulvadi village in Talavadi in Erode on Tuesday.

An elephant herd found at Arulvadi village in Talavadi in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 50 personnel from the Talavadi and Jerahalli forest ranges, under the Hasanur Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, were involved in driving back four elephants that strayed into Talavadi Hills from the forest areas of Karnataka on Tuesday. Arulvadi village is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and four elephants had entered the village in the early hours. Villagers chased the elephants and the herd from Arulvadi entered Mettalvadi, Beemarajanagar, Sothanpuram and Kurumbarandi and are camping in the farm lands and in villages.  The Forest Department has asked the villagers not to chase or disrupt them, so that the herd can be driven back safely into the forest areas in Karnataka.

