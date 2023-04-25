Efforts on to capture elusive leopard in Kangeyam range: Forest Minister 

April 25, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

As the leopard on prowl, feared by locals of Uthiyur in Kangeyam Range to have stayed put in their surroundings for about six weeks, remains elusive, a review meeting was chaired on Tuesday by M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Forests, and M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, with participation of District Collector S. Vineeth and senior officials of Forest Department, to decide on future course of action.

Assuring compensation to people who had lost their animals, the Forest Minister said the probability of the continued presence of the wild animal in the contiguous hilly and rocky terrain adjoining Namakkal and Karur districts since February could not be ruled out. There were similar complaints from the residents of Kabilarmalai in Namakkal district and Athipalayam in Karur district. The presence of the leopard had been determined in these locations after 20 years, he said.

The age of the leopard is estimated by the Forest Department to be six to seven years, based on pug marks at Yanaikkalthottam, Kasilingampalayam, and a few other villages in Tiruppur district.

So far, the animal, confirmed to be a leopard with the recordings in the camera traps, is known to have attacked a sheep, two calves and two dogs.

“The animal has not attacked any human so far. We are hopeful that through the placement of four cages, 30 camera traps, deployment of additional forest personnel, and utilisation of two drone cameras, the animal could either be captured or chased into the forest area,” Mr. Mathiventhan said.