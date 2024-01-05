January 05, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Efforts are under way to capture a mugger crocodile that was spotted in a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The Forest Department staff, with the support of the village panchayat and farmers, are pumping out water from the check dam since Thursday.

Villagers spotted the crocodile in the water body three days ago and Forest Department staff attached to the Sirumugai forest range inspected the place and confirmed its presence.

Based on a request from the Chikkadasampalayam panchayat administration and farmers, the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the crocodile.

On Thursday, rainwater in the check dam was divided into two portions by dumping soil using a backhoe. This was to conduct the search in one portion at a time by pumping out the water to the other and also to conserve water.

Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj said water in one portion was emptied on Friday, but the crocodile was not seen. Searches in the other portion continued till Friday evening.

Farmers in the locality provided their high power motors for the operation while the panchayat extended other supports, he added.

