ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to capture crocodile at Mothepalayam village near Coimbatore

January 05, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Water being pumped out from a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Friday, January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Efforts are under way to capture a mugger crocodile that was spotted in a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The Forest Department staff, with the support of the village panchayat and farmers, are pumping out water from the check dam since Thursday.

Villagers spotted the crocodile in the water body three days ago and Forest Department staff attached to the Sirumugai forest range inspected the place and confirmed its presence.

ALSO READ
Crocodile captured from farm pond near Coimbatore, released into Bhavanisagar reservoir

Based on a request from the Chikkadasampalayam panchayat administration and farmers, the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the crocodile.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, rainwater in the check dam was divided into two portions by dumping soil using a backhoe. This was to conduct the search in one portion at a time by pumping out the water to the other and also to conserve water.

Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj said water in one portion was emptied on Friday, but the crocodile was not seen. Searches in the other portion continued till Friday evening.

Farmers in the locality provided their high power motors for the operation while the panchayat extended other supports, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US