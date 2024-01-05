GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts on to capture crocodile at Mothepalayam village near Coimbatore

January 05, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Water being pumped out from a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Water being pumped out from a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Friday, January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Efforts are under way to capture a mugger crocodile that was spotted in a check dam at Mothepalayam near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The Forest Department staff, with the support of the village panchayat and farmers, are pumping out water from the check dam since Thursday.

Villagers spotted the crocodile in the water body three days ago and Forest Department staff attached to the Sirumugai forest range inspected the place and confirmed its presence.

ALSO READ
Crocodile captured from farm pond near Coimbatore, released into Bhavanisagar reservoir

Based on a request from the Chikkadasampalayam panchayat administration and farmers, the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the crocodile.

On Thursday, rainwater in the check dam was divided into two portions by dumping soil using a backhoe. This was to conduct the search in one portion at a time by pumping out the water to the other and also to conserve water.

Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj said water in one portion was emptied on Friday, but the crocodile was not seen. Searches in the other portion continued till Friday evening.

Farmers in the locality provided their high power motors for the operation while the panchayat extended other supports, he added.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.