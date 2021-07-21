Efforts on to attract more investments to the State: Minister

Coimbatore

21 July 2021 23:28 IST

CM wants IT parks across T.N. to generate employment, says Mano Thangaraj

The State government will come out with policies to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu, said Information Technoloy Minister T. Mano Thangaraj here on Wednesday.

Inspecting the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology (IT) park, which is under construction at a total project cost of ₹114 crore, the Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wants IT parks across the State to generate employment.

IT parks play a major role in generating employment opportunities. About 4.5 lakh students graduate out of engineering courses every year in the State. But, only 1.5 lakh of them get jobs in the IT sector. The rest move to other States or countries. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in the country in the IT sector and steps will be taken to make it the number one State in the IT sector.

e-budget

During the last 10 years, the State lost a lot of foreign investments to other States. The State government will come out with policies that will attract investments. When the budget is presented in the Assembly, it will be paperless, e-budget, he said.

The Minister interacted with the IT employees working at the units in the Special Economic Zone and later inspected an e-seva centre at the Corporation Central Zone office. IT Principal Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Managing Director of Elcot Ajai Yadhav were also present.