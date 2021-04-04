Efforts on to arrest those booked for clash

The Coimbatore District Police has intensified its efforts to arrest the son of Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman and a few others, who were booked in connection with clashes that took place between AIADMK and DMK cadres recently at Okkilipalayam, near Pollachi.

Police sources privy to the development told The Hindu on Saturday that Inspector General of Police – West Zone A. Amalraj had instructed the Superintendents of Police (SP) of eight districts through videoconferencing on Friday to arrest the accused who were absconding ahead of the Assembly election.

Following this, Coimbatore district SP S. Selvanagarathinam ordered the Vadakkipalayam police to arrest Mr. Jayaraman’s son Pravin and the other accused.

The case pertains to Mr. Pravin along with six others allegedly attempting to disrupt a DMK election campaign held at Okkilipalayam on March 28.

The Vadakkipalayam police registered a case against eight persons including Mr. Jayaraman and Mr. Pravin under six sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 143 (Punishment for rioting) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). A special team has been formed to arrest the accused, according to the sources.