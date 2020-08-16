Efforts of farmers, NGO bear fruit as pond fills up in rain

The joint efforts by nature enthusiasts and farmers at the foothills of Kolli Hills has borne fruit as the pond they created started filling up during the recent rain.
Almost two years ago, members of Wake Our Lake and farmers from Bellukuruchi started the works to set up a water body as the depleting groundwater level affected the farmers. According to sources, the organisation procured about two acre at the foothills of Kolli Hills in Bellukuruchi and worked with the farmers to create the percolation pond.
Saravanan Thiyagarajan, founder of ‘Wake our Lake’ said when the farmers from the region approached them, they procured the land using funds of about ₹6 lakh they both pooled in. It was just a wetland and through joint efforts, a pond was created, he said. He added that in the recent rain, the pond filled up and it helped improve groundwater level in the area.
Mr. Saravanan said that over 200 farmers in the region would benefit. The water level at borewells and tube wells in the area would also improve.
