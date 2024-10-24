Efforts of entrepreneurs vital in driving the nation’s economic aspirations

Micro entrepreneurs are indeed the backbone of the economy with over 10.76 crore individuals being employed and are a significant contribution to the country’s gross domestic product. Hence, efforts of entrepreneurs are vital in driving the nation’s economic aspirations, said D. Shanmugasundaram, chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Erode Zone, here on Thursday.

The CII had recently launched a Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood (CII CEL) with an aim to transform India’s micro entrepreneurial landscape and establish it as a transformative force for the country. The centre announced a project, “Puthiya Payanam” by which the CII will support existing micro-entrepreneurs and create new entrepreneurs in the State. Under the project, a two-day training on business and financial excellence for entrepreneurs was held at Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, in which 40 entrepreneurs from the district took part.

At the valediction, Mr. Shanmugasundaram said the training and resources that entrepreneurs had gained were designed to strengthen business acumen and position them for a great success. He asked them to leverage the knowledge acquired during the training as the days were filled with opportunities that required resilience and innovation. “If you want to achieve, you have to work towards it. It’s all in the mind. Set a goal and work towards it, you will achieve,” he said.

The chairman said entrepreneurs, who had undergone training, would be inducted as members into the CII CEL Micro - Entrepreneurs Forum that would help them discuss the challenges they faced with a vibrant community that were ready to uplift and guide them. He said they would have the opportunity to interact with mentors and take their guidance.

K.M. Shanmugaperumal, convenor, MSME and manufacturing Panel, CII Erode Zone, recalled his personal experience and explained how his dream of becoming an entrepreneur was realised.

G. Aravind, vice-chairman, CII Erode Zone, G. Shivek, Director, CII CEL, Erode and V. Balusamy, Principal of the college was present.