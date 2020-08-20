Efforts needed to monitor rescued child workers

The spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown that was implemented to control it saw several children who were rescued from factories and commercial establishments in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts return to their home districts or States.

These children, numbering nearly 500, were studying at 23 special schools run under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP). Now, they do not have online classes. The new academic year has not started for these children and there seems to be no clarity yet on when the special schools will start operating or if these children can be enrolled in regular schools.

“The child institutions are not active. So, for several reasons, there is no monitoring of rescued child workers or those who may get into factories for work,” says a source from a voluntary organisation involved in child labour projects.

The impact of COVID-19 was anticipated. With poverty, children are getting into the job market. They are taking up part-time or full-time job markets. Recently, there are instances of children rescued from spinning mills in Tiruppur district. Some of them were aged 13 years or 14 years too, says A. Aloysius, founder of Social Awareness and Voluntary Education (SAVE), a non-governmental organisation in Tiruppur.

“At present, there are about 150 of the 500 children who have stayed back in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. The NCLP staff are monitoring them and even those who went back to their home States. But, many are not answering phone calls. Those who are here have not returned to work,” says a source at NCLP.

“If the regular schools re-open, it will be easier to track the children who were rescued from workplaces under NCLP. We are awaiting government instructions on the next step to be taken under the project,” the source added.