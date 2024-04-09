April 09, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - COIMBATORE

The T.N. Forest Department on Monday, April 8, 2024, continued efforts to reunite an elephant calf found abandoned on Saturday, April 6, with a herd near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district.

According to the Forest Department, the three-month-old male calf was found abandoned near the forest boundary in Govanur village on Saturday morning. Field staff rescued the calf and took it to a herd that had come to drink water at a trough in Rayaruthupathi village near Naickenpalayam on Saturday evening. The calf was subsequently found moving along with the herd.

However, it was later spotted again near Rayaruthupathi village on Sunday afternoon. The calf was then given glucose and lactogen by Forest staff, after which it was once again taken to the trough at Rayaruthupathi in the evening. Though a female elephant approached the calf and took it to the herd, the calf was found abandoned again near a temple in Govanur late on Sunday, April 7.

Forest staff took the calf to an agricultural field on Sunday night where it was given lactogen, glucose and tender coconut water. Though the staff attempted to unite the calf with a herd on Monday evening, their efforts were in vain.