Untreated sewage and industrial effluents continue to pollute River Cauvery in the city as residents wanted the Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take steps to prevent the river from getting further polluted.

Over 450 small and tiny units that function at R.N. Pudur and B.P. Agraharam areas near Kalingarayan Canal and River Cauvery failed to establish common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and let the effluents into the drains that also carry the untreated sewage from households. The sewage channels finally enter the river at Vairapalayam and mix with the water that heads towards Pallipalayam and Kodumudi areas.

Residents in B.P. Agraharam said that industries usually let the untreated effluents into the drains during night hours. In the absence of underground sewerage system (UGSS) in these areas, the sewage channels directly carry the effluents and untreated sewage into the river, said Murugan, a resident in the area.

Corporation officials say that once the UGSS is implemented fully, the problem will be solved where as TNPCB officials say that they continue to initiate action against industries that discharge effluents into sewage channels even during night hours. They said that in the past ten days, power supply was disconnected to 15 units that discharged effluents into channels. But residents in these areas said that many of the units that were closed temporarily start functioning within 15 days and again discharge the effluents. “Violating industries must be closed permanently”, said another resident V. Balamurugan.

TNPCB officials say that 25-acre land has been identified for establishing four CETPs in between Kalingarayan Canal and River Cauvery and it is the only permanent solution for resolving the pollution related issue in the city.