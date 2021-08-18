Effitrac looks at raising funds

Coimbatore

Effitrac, a Coimbatore-based SaaS company that provides technology solutions for SMEs, is looking at onboarding one million customers in the next three years.

Logesh Velusamy, founder and CEO of Effitrac, told The Hindu it is seeing 20 % to 25 % growth in customers every month. “We have clients in India and five countries. We are in the process of onboarding more customers,” he said.

The company offers 30 different models of solutions for almost 15 industrial verticals. Since liquidity crunch is a challenge for MSMEs during the pandemic, Effitrac has rolled out solutions for that requirement and has partnered with another company to offer resource pool. “We will train resources and provide them to our customers if needed for a specific period,” he added. It also offers API services that helps reduce the technical difficulties of startups.

The boot-strapped, eight-year-old company plans to go for external funding in eight months. “We want to go for 5,000 customers in eight months. We plan to raise ₹20 crore. We will look at strategic investors who are allied to our business,” he said.