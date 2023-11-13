HamberMenu
Effectiveness of biostimulant in retaining soil health explained to farmers

November 13, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the district were explained the effectiveness of biostimulant in retaining soil health and sustaining the yield in soybean.

A research trial on soybean was undertaken at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Agricultural Research Station at Bhavanisagar for assessing the efficacy of biofertilizers in improving the yield and yield components with the financial support from Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. A field trip to the station was organised for farmers to illustrate the outcome of the research and 67 farmers from seven different blocks of the district took part.

Professor P. Balachander and Associate Professor R. Anandhan from Agricultural Microbiology Department of TNAU, elaborated on the benefits that could be realised by the application of biofertilizers to field crops in terms of gain in soil health and reduction in using organic fertilizers without compromising the yield. Officials explained the State as well as centrally sponsored schemes in promoting the usage of biofertilizers in field crops.

N. Sakthivel, Professor and Head, Cropping System and Weed Management, K. Amudha and Shoba Thingalmanian, Associate Professors were present.

