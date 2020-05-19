Effective steps continue to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Erode district

ERODE

19 May 2020 22:41 IST

With the last COVID-19 positive case being reported in the district on April 14, the district administration along with the police department, Corporation and other local bodies continue to take effective steps to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the district.

The district is one of the first in the State to report a positive case in March. Of the total 70 cases, 69 patients recovered while one elderly person died at the District Headquarters Hospital. The district is currently in the Green Zone.

Wearing mask, washing hands with soap and maintaining personal distancing at shops and in markets are being stressed. Besides, people entering the district from other districts are sent to the 14 quarantine centres and are sent home after they tested negative.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that on an average 200 cases were registered against people for not wearing mask while shop keepers were asked to ensure personal distancing among customers. “When people from other district enter the city, police personnel at the check posts alert us and we monitor the persons,” he said. People can provide information on visitors from other districts or States to the Corporation control room at toll free number 1800 4259 4890, he added.

Likewise, the public could contact the Collectorate control room at 0424-2260211, toll free number 1077 and WhatsApp number 96773-97600.