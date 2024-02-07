February 07, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The family of P. Shanmugam of Ammichigoundanur, near Arthanaripalayam, in Anamalai taluk gifted 15.56 cents, comprising an old house, to the Forest Department on Wednesday as per the wish of the late educationist.

The property in the vicinity of the Perumalmudi Karadu of the Anamalai hills will soon become a centre for forestry extension activities in the region.

“It is the ancestral home of my late father Dr Shanmugam. As a family, we inherited the house with a small piece of land. As it is very close to the Western Ghats, my father wished it be used in some way by the Forest Department. After almost 12 years, his wish has been fulfilled by us gifting this house to the Forest Department. My son Sanjesh, who also partially owns the property, wilfully consented for this gifting,” said Shanmugam’s daughter Akila Shanmugam.

She handed over the documents of the property to N. Jayaraj, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, on Wednesday.

“He was the first graduate of his village and went up to do his Ph.D. in Chemistry and his post-doctoral in America,” Ms. Akila recalled about his father.

Mr. Jayaraj said the forestry extension division does not have a nursery on its own land in Pollachi region.

“With the handing over of the property belonging to Dr. Shanmugam, the department can establish its own nursery and undertake various activities of the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project. The house, with certain renovation works, can be used as a training centre. As the family has wished, we will take up activities that will improve the livelihood of people in the locality,” he said.

Vijay Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Division; K. Jayachandran, Forest Range Officer of Publicity Range-I; and K. Prabhakaran, Forester, were present.

