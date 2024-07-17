Educational loan disbursement target fixed at ₹99 crore for Salem

Banks have set an educational loan disbursement target of ₹99 crore for 7,000 college students in the district for the year 2024-25, District Collector R. Brindha Devi said.

Chairing a meeting with bankers and college coordinators at the Collectorate on Tuesday, she stated that the district administration is taking various steps to ensure that finance is not a hindrance to pursuing higher education. There are 160 government and private colleges in the district, along with 42 banks and 520 bank branches. “Last year, educational loans of ₹89.01 crore were disbursed to 5,773 students,” she said.

The Collector highlighted that the target for the current financial year is set at ₹99 crore and urged bankers to process the loan applications they receive. “No banks should reject the applications without providing proper reasons,” she cautioned, and requested that details of loans provided to students and rejected applications be submitted as a report to the District Lead Bank Manager.

The State government has created an exclusive portal for students seeking education loans, www.vidyalakshmi.co.in, and urged college administrations to raise awareness among students, Ms. Brindha Devi said.

Saravanan, Zonal Manager of State Bank of India, Senthil Kumar, District Lead Manager, Sivakumar, General Manager of District Industries Centre, branch managers, and college coordinators were present at the meeting.

