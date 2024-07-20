GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Educational loan disbursement target fixed at ₹70 crore for Erode

Published - July 20, 2024 06:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Banks have set an educational loan disbursement target of ₹70 crore for 5,000 college students in the district for the year 2024-25, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said.

Chairing a meeting with bankers and college coordinators at the Collectorate on Friday, he said students seeking loans can submit applications through the portals www.vidyalakshmi.co.in/students and www.jansamarth.in/home with required documents. He asked bankers and college coordinators to create awareness among students on availing educational loans, and applying online with the required documents so that the process is expedited and the loans are sanctioned. He said students from 41 educational institutions are being trained in the process.

The trained students will train other students in their respective colleges in the process, he said. District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar and other officials were present.

