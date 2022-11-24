‘Educational institutions should gear up to meet the demands of industry’

November 24, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Educational institutions should gear up to meet the demands of the industry, said  Kala Vijayakumar, president, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 6th edition of CII’s National Higher Education Conclave (NHEC), organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, she said education was evolved based on the revolution that took place in Industry.

She said that education must become accessible to all and be affordable. As the coming revolutions are Internet-based, she said internet connectivity has to be ensured for all. Till January 2022, 53% of the Indian population lacked connectivity.

Chairperson, National Higher Education Conclave 2022, R. Nandini, in her address said that covid pandemic has disrupted the way education was imparted in the world.  “Many traditional institutions struggle to provide effective vocational training to students due to various factors and it is needed for the students to gear up to the fast changing world,” she added.

Vice- Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Shankar Vanavarayar, said that while India has over 30,000 colleges and over 1,000 universities, more than 50% of Indian higher educational institutions are not even accredited. 

S. Malarvizhi, co-chairperson, National Higher Education Conclave, wanted higher educational institutions to plan for a flexible multi disciplinary education where students are taught their core subjects along with humane, ethical and moral values. Arjun Prakash, Immediate Past Chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone, also spoke.

