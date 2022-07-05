Educational institutions in Erode asked to submit applications for grant of concurrence

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai, has called for applications for grant of concurrence for educational institutional buildings constructed and functioning in those locations before January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas.

A release said that the Housing and Urban Development Department had issued a government order (G.O. Ms. No. 76 dated June 14, 2018) with guidelines for grant of concurrence for such buildings constructed and functioning before January 1, 2011.

Under the scheme, opportunity is given to those who have missed submission of applications earlier. It is also informed that those who are interested to obtain concurrence under this scheme may register application in six months extension time in the website: www.tn.gov.in/tcp, the release added.

