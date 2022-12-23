Educational institutions and commercial establishments in Erode asked to apply for ‘Manjappai’ award

December 23, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

Schools, colleges and commercial establishments that had effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags and made their campus plastic-free were asked to apply for ‘Manjappai Award’ 2022-2023.

A release said that to take forward the “Meendum Manjappai” campaign, the State government announced that awards will be given to institutions for effectively implementing the ban on SUPs and encouraging the use of alternatives.

Also, the institutions should focus on reviving the use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives, such as the ‘Manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag). The award will be issued to three best schools, three best colleges and three best commercial establishments, which effectively implement the ban. The first prize will carry a sum of ₹10 lakh, second prize ₹5 lakh and third prize ₹3 lakh.

The application format is available in the District Collectorate website. The enclosure should be signed by the individual or head of organisation and two hard copies along with soft copy should be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2023, the release added.