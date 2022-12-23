ADVERTISEMENT

Educational institutions and commercial establishments in Erode asked to apply for ‘Manjappai’ award

December 23, 2022 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Schools, colleges and commercial establishments that had effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags and made their campus plastic-free were asked to apply for ‘Manjappai Award’ 2022-2023.

A release said that to take forward the “Meendum Manjappai” campaign, the State government announced that awards will be given to institutions for effectively implementing the ban on SUPs and encouraging the use of alternatives.

Also, the institutions should focus on reviving the use of traditional eco-friendly alternatives, such as the ‘Manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag). The award will be issued to three best schools, three best colleges and three best commercial establishments, which effectively implement the ban. The first prize will carry a sum of ₹10 lakh, second prize ₹5 lakh and third prize ₹3 lakh.

The application format is available in the District Collectorate website. The enclosure should be signed by the individual or head of organisation and two hard copies along with soft copy should be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2023, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US