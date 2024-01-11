GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Educational institutions and commercial establishments asked to apply for ‘Manjappai’ award

January 11, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Schools, colleges and commercial establishments that had effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags and made their campus plastic-free have been asked to apply for ‘Manjappai Award’ 2023-2024.

A release said that to take forward the “Meendum Manjappai” campaign, the State government would award institutions effectively implementing the ban on SUPs and encouraging the use of alternatives. . The award will be issued to the best schools, colleges and commercial establishments, and the first prize will carry a sum of ₹10 lakh, second prize ₹5 lakh and third prize ₹3 lakh.

Applications can be downloaded from the District Collectorate website. The enclosure should be signed by the individual or head of the organisation and two hard copies along with the soft copy should be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2024, the release added.

Erode

