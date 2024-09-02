Educational Institutions in Coimbatore advised to maintain detailed records of student whereabouts for safety

A high level meeting took place in Coimbatore on Monday to address issues of sexual harassment and safety in educational institutions and workplaces throughout the district.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam chaired the video conference. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, and other senior officers joined in person, while heads from both government and private schools and colleges also attended.

The meeting emphasised the need for comprehensive awareness programmes to educate students about sexual harassment prevention. These programmes will be a collaborative effort involving the police, Social Welfare Department, School Education Department, and Higher Education Department.

The conference reaffirmed the “Police Akka” initiative, which assigns female police officers as liaisons in colleges to enhance safety and support for female students. Educational institutions were also advised to maintain detailed records of students’ whereabouts, including transportation and travel plans.

Addressing drug abuse was another key focus, with a call for college principals, professors, and staff to be proactive in prevention efforts. Strict measures are being taken against sexual harassment and drug abuse, with assurances that any complaints about drug sales near colleges will be promptly investigated.

Mr. Pati highlighted that the government was promoting higher education through initiatives like educational loan camps and schemes such as Tamilpudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn. He urged educational institutions to focus on student safety and to raise awareness about preventing sexual harassment and drug abuse.

