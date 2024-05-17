Educational assistance sought for four students in Erode to continue their studies

Thalavady Farmers’ Foundation has appealed to the people to provide educational support to four girl students to continue their studies.

In a release, its president S. Kannaiyan said a girl student from Nambiyur taluk faces challenges in continuing her B.Sc. (CT) course at a private college in Coimbatore. The release said she lost her father while her mother is facing mental health issues and is at a home. Her aunt, who admitted her in college, is also facing severe financial crisis and is unable to continue paying her college fees. The release said the student is unable to meet out her college tuition fee, transportation and incidental expenses, which is about ₹1.5 lakh per annum.

Likewise, three tribal girl students from Solagar Thotti village in Talavadi hills, pursuing Class 12 at a private school at Coonoor, require financial assistance of ₹1 lakh this year to complete their studies. The release said the foundation and many philanthropists had contributed for the education needs of students and appealed to the people to support them in continuing their studies.

For details, contact Mr. Kannaiyan at 94449-89543, the release added.

