Educational assistance handed over to 46 students

Erode

03 December 2020 21:51 IST

Educational assistance was handed over to 46 children whose parents were working in the textile industry at Nambiyur here.

At a programme organised by Vizhuthugal Social Education and Development Trust, an NGO, at Moonampalli village, M. Subramaniam, chairman, Nambiyur Panchayat Union, distributed the assistance to the children who were pursuing studies in schools and colleges.

M. Soundarrajan, Women Welfare Officer, Social Welfare Department, highlighted various schemes implemented by the government for the welfare of the women, particularly in villages. Other speakers gave an insight to the women protection schemes in the country.

K. Chandra, Programme Manager, Vizhuthugal, explained the projects executed by their NGO in various villages and how it improved the lives of women. V. Govindaraj, Legal Coordinator of the NGO, presented a vote of thanks.