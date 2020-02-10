Education should focus on inculcating moral values in students: Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that education should also focus on inculcating moral values and national spirit in students.

Inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Sri Vidya Mandir Association here on Sunday, Mr. Purohit said, “I have, in the last two years, visited almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu and I am extremely happy to see commendable achievements of the State in the field of education.”

He added that the government’s efforts to become a vibrant knowledge society had resulted in the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education amongst States, at 49.3%.

Mr. Purohit also appreciated the contribution of private sector in the field of education.

The Governor said that a good system of education should be able to satisfy students’ insatiable hunger for knowledge.

“A society properly educated is always progressive, peaceful and prosperous. This will elevate the young minds to love the country, to love other human beings. The right kind of education based on moral values will upgrade society and the country,” he said.

He added that India had a bright future and it would brighten up more if children, who were tomorrow’s leaders, worked hard.

Mr.Purohit also advised the students to plant five saplings in their school or house so that they could work in a serene environment in future.

He also advised the students and teachers to read books and enhance their knowledge.

In the evening, the Governor took part in a spiritual event organised on premises of Sona College of Technology here.