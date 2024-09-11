ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister interacts with students, teachers at Bhavanisagar school

Published - September 11, 2024 07:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi interacting with students at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Panayampalli in Bhavanisagar in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Panchayat Union Primary School at Panayampalli in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency, where he held interactions with teachers and students.

A release from the Collectorate said the Minister has so far inspected schools in 186 Assembly constituencies. The Minister inspected the noon meal centre during which workers informed him about the space shortage. The Minister asked department officials to solve the problem at the earliest. He also inspected the smart board touch screen procured with funding by the Parents Teachers Association and also interacted with students. He also inspected the anganwadi centre functioning on the school premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US