Education Minister interacts with students, teachers at Bhavanisagar school

School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Panchayat Union Primary School at Panayampalli in Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency, where he held interactions with teachers and students.

A release from the Collectorate said the Minister has so far inspected schools in 186 Assembly constituencies. The Minister inspected the noon meal centre during which workers informed him about the space shortage. The Minister asked department officials to solve the problem at the earliest. He also inspected the smart board touch screen procured with funding by the Parents Teachers Association and also interacted with students. He also inspected the anganwadi centre functioning on the school premises.