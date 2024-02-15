ADVERTISEMENT

Education loans worth ₹14.47 crore distributed among students in Salem

February 15, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Collector R. Brindha Devi at the education loan mela held on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Education loans to the tune of Rs. 14.47 crore were distributed among 394 students during an education loan mela here on Thursday.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi presided over the event held at the multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden. Speaking at the function, Ms. Brindha Devi said that the mela is being held as per instructions from the State Government, and the objective is to provide loans not only for students who have already applied to the Vidyalakshmi and Jan Samarth portals but also for those seeking for education loans. “In Salem district, education loans worth Rs. 70 crore have been provided to 2,200 students till December 2023. In today’s education mela, 44 banks in Salem district participated and after verifying the applications submitted by students, loans worth ₹14.47 crore were given to 394 students.  Students who have received education loans should make proper use of them,” the collector added.

Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, additional collector for District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Alarmelmangai, District Revenue Officer P. Menaka, District Industries Centre (DIC) general manager Sivakumar, and officials from concerned departments were present during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

